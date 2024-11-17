Advertisement

Ogletree Deakins

Top 100 Law Firm #49

Top 25 Law Firms – Labor & Employment #4

ogletree.com

400 S. Hope St., Suite 1200, Los Angeles 90071

19191 S. Vermont Ave., Suite 950, Torrance 90502

Headquarters: Greenville, S.C. and Atlanta

Year Established: 1977

Offices firmwide: 57

Offices in Los Angeles County: 2

  • Total # of Attorneys: 61
  • Total # of Partners: 22
  • Total # of Employees: 97

Managing Partner(s)

Jack Sholkoff - Los Angeles Office Managing Shareholder

Lyne Richardson - Torrance Office Managing Shareholder

Labor & Employment Practice Group

Total # of Attorneys: 61

Practice Leader(s)

Liz Washko - Managing Shareholder

