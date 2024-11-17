Ogletree Deakins
Top 100 Law Firm #49
Top 25 Law Firms – Labor & Employment #4
400 S. Hope St., Suite 1200, Los Angeles 90071
19191 S. Vermont Ave., Suite 950, Torrance 90502
Headquarters: Greenville, S.C. and Atlanta
Year Established: 1977
Offices firmwide: 57
Offices in Los Angeles County: 2
- Total # of Attorneys: 61
- Total # of Partners: 22
- Total # of Employees: 97
Managing Partner(s)
Jack Sholkoff - Los Angeles Office Managing Shareholder
Lyne Richardson - Torrance Office Managing Shareholder
Labor & Employment Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 61
Practice Leader(s)
Liz Washko - Managing Shareholder