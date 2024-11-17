Advertisement

O’Melveny & Myers LLP

Top 100 Law Firm #4

Top 25 Law Firms – Corporate #3

Top 25 Law Firms – Litigation #3

Top 25 Law Firms – Real Estate #10

omm.com

400 S. Hope St., Suite 1900, Los Angeles 90071

1999 Avenue of the Stars, Eighth Floor, Los Angeles 90067

Headquarters:

Year Established: 1885

Offices firmwide: 18

Offices in Los Angeles County: 2

  • Total # of Attorneys: 247
  • Total # of Partners: 90
  • Total # of Employees: 479

Managing Partner(s)

Dawn Sestito - Managing Partner, Los Angeles office

Corporate Practice Group

Total # of Attorneys: 72

Practice Leader(s)

C. Brophy Christensen - Co-Chair, Corporate Department

Eric A.S. Richards - Co-Chair, Corporate Department

Litigation Practice Group

Total # of Attorneys: 175

Practice Leader(s)

Pamela A. Miller - Co-Chair, Litigation Department

Steven J. Olson - Co-Chair, Litigation Department

Real Estate Practice Group

Total # of Attorneys: 16

Practice Leader(s)

Michael D. Hamilton - Chair, Project Development & Real Estate Practice

