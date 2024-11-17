Advertisement

Paul Hastings LLP

Top 100 Law Firm #16

Top 25 Law Firms – Corporate #7

Top 25 Law Firms – Labor & Employment #12

Top 25 Law Firms – Real Estate #15

515 S. Flower St., 25th Floor, Los Angeles 90071

1999 Avenue of the Stars, 27th Floor, Los Angeles 90067

Headquarters: New York

Year Established: 1951

Offices firmwide: 23

Offices in Los Angeles County: 2

  • Total # of Attorneys: 114
  • Total # of Partners: 34
  • Total # of Employees: 589

Managing Partner(s)

Cameron W. Fox - Los Angeles Office Chair; Traditional Labor Practice Group Chair

Erik Hyman - Century City Office Chair; Global Co-Chair of Entertainment and Media

Corporate Practice Group

Total # of Attorneys: 43

Practice Leader(s)

Jennifer Hildebrandt - Los Angeles Corporate Department Chair

Labor & Employment Practice Group

Total # of Attorneys: 20

Practice Leader(s)

Elena Baca - Global Chair, Employment Law Department

Real Estate Practice Group

Total # of Attorneys: 16

Practice Leader(s)

Derek Roth - Century City Chair, Real Estate Department

