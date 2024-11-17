Reed Smith LLP

Top 100 Law Firm #26

Top 25 Law Firms – Corporate #14

Top 25 Law Firms – Labor & Employment #15

Top 25 Law Firms – Litigation #7

reedsmith.com

355 S. Grand Ave., Suite 2900, Los Angeles 90071

1901 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 700, Los Angeles 90067

Headquarters:

Year Established: 2003

Offices firmwide: 31

Offices in Los Angeles County: 2



Total # of Attorneys: 89

Total # of Partners: 41

Total # of Employees: 150

Managing Partner(s)

Jennifer C. Terry - Managing Partner, Los Angeles

Ashok W. Mukhey - Managing Partner, Century City

Corporate Practice Group

Total # of Attorneys: 29

Practice Leader(s)

Matthew Mohn - Co-Chair of the Global Corporate Group; Chair of the U.S. Corporate Group

Labor & Employment Practice Group

Total # of Attorneys: 13

Practice Leader(s)

Cindy S. Minniti - Chair, Global Labor & Employment Group; General Counsel, Employment

Litigation Practice Group

Total # of Attorneys: 63

Practice Leader(s)

Casey D. Laffey - Co-Chair, Global Commercial Disputes Group