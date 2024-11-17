Reed Smith LLP
Share via
Top 100 Law Firm #26
Top 25 Law Firms – Corporate #14
Top 25 Law Firms – Labor & Employment #15
Top 25 Law Firms – Litigation #7
355 S. Grand Ave., Suite 2900, Los Angeles 90071
1901 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 700, Los Angeles 90067
Headquarters:
Year Established: 2003
Offices firmwide: 31
Offices in Los Angeles County: 2
- Total # of Attorneys: 89
- Total # of Partners: 41
- Total # of Employees: 150
Managing Partner(s)
Jennifer C. Terry - Managing Partner, Los Angeles
Ashok W. Mukhey - Managing Partner, Century City
Corporate Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 29
Practice Leader(s)
Matthew Mohn - Co-Chair of the Global Corporate Group; Chair of the U.S. Corporate Group
Labor & Employment Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 13
Practice Leader(s)
Cindy S. Minniti - Chair, Global Labor & Employment Group; General Counsel, Employment
Litigation Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 63
Practice Leader(s)
Casey D. Laffey - Co-Chair, Global Commercial Disputes Group