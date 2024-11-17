Advertisement

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

Share via

Top 100 Law Firm #1

Top 25 Law Firms – Corporate #2

Top 25 Law Firms – Labor & Employment #5

Top 25 Law Firms – Litigation #4

Top 25 Law Firms – Real Estate #4

sheppardmullin.com

333 S. Hope St., 43rd Floor, Los Angeles 90071

1901 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1600, Los Angeles 90067

Headquarters: Los Angeles

Year Established: 1927

Offices firmwide: 16

Offices in Los Angeles County: 2

  • Total # of Attorneys: 299
  • Total # of Partners: 133
  • Total # of Employees: 653

Managing Partner(s)

Polly Towill - Co-Office Managing Partner

Olivier Theard - Co-Office Managing Partner

Corporate Practice Group

Total # of Attorneys: 75

Practice Leader(s)

Jeralin Cardoso - Co-Practice Group Leader

John Tishler - Co-Practice Group Leader

John Hempill - Co-Practice Group Leader

Labor & Employment Practice Group

Total # of Attorneys: 45

Practice Leader(s)

Denise Giraudo - Co-Practice Group Leader

Jason Kearnaghan - Co-Practice Group Leader

Litigation Practice Group

Total # of Attorneys: 78

Practice Leader(s)

Robert Friedman - Co-Practice Group Leader

Sascha Henry - Co-Practice Group Leader

John Brooks - Co-Practice Group Leader

Real Estate Practice Group

Total # of Attorneys: 26

Practice Leader(s)

Michael Leake - Co-Practice Group Leader

Keith Garner - Co-Practice Group Leader

Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Leck and Mallory LLP
Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Leck and Mallory LLP
Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Leck and Mallory LLP
Advertisement