Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP

Top 100 Law Firm #43

Top 25 Law Firms – Corporate #13

skadden.com

2000 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 200N, Los Angeles 90067

Headquarters: New York

Year Established: 1948

Offices firmwide: 21

Offices in Los Angeles County: 1



Total # of Attorneys: 65

Total # of Partners: 16

Total # of Employees: 135

Managing Partner(s)

Jason D. Russell - Partner, Head of Los Angeles office

Corporate Practice Group

Total # of Attorneys: 30

Practice Leader(s)

David C. Eisman - Partner, Head of Media and Entertainment Group, Leader of the M&A/Corporate Group in Los Angeles