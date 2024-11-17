Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP
Top 100 Law Firm #43
Top 25 Law Firms – Corporate #13
2000 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 200N, Los Angeles 90067
Headquarters: New York
Year Established: 1948
Offices firmwide: 21
Offices in Los Angeles County: 1
- Total # of Attorneys: 65
- Total # of Partners: 16
- Total # of Employees: 135
Managing Partner(s)
Jason D. Russell - Partner, Head of Los Angeles office
Corporate Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 30
Practice Leader(s)
David C. Eisman - Partner, Head of Media and Entertainment Group, Leader of the M&A/Corporate Group in Los Angeles