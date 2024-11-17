Top 25 Los Angeles Litigation Practices

Dispute resolution is key to approaching a broad spectrum of legal issues from antitrust and unfair trade practices to international law disputes, environmental controversies, white-collar crime, compliance-related investigations, appeals and complex class actions.

Gibson Dunn & Crutcher has the largest group of litigators among local firms with 191 litigation attorneys in its Century City office. The firm has more than 950 attorneys focused on litigation matters worldwide.

Recent cases for the firm include a landmark Supreme Court ruling upholding the city of Grants Pass, Oregon’s public camping laws. The case has widespread importance for local governments across the country grappling with the homelessness crisis. The firm assembled a broad coalition, including Gov. Gavin Newsom and dozens of cities and states across the country.

Litigation firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP holds the second spot on the list with 177 attorneys in its local office. The Los Angeles-based firm has grown steadily since its founding in 1986 and opened a now- 22-person office in Miami.

A recent notable case for Quinn Emanuel was playing a key role in the approval of the country’s largest solar project, Oak Run Solar, in which an estimated $35 million in future union wages was secured for its pro bono client International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 683. At O’Melveny & Myers LLP, a recent leadership change named two partners, Pamela A. Miller and Steven J. Olson, as co-chairs of the firm’s litigation department. The firm also announced the formation of a new securities litigation and financial services practice group that combined two powerhouse practices that share many common clients.

“By regularly refreshing our leadership roles, we not only provide professional development opportunities for more of our partners but also invite new leaders to share their diverse perspectives and bountiful energy as we work to deliver outstanding results for clients and pursue our strategic priorities,” said Bradley Butwin, O’Melveny chair, in a statement.

Overall, the 25 largest litigation practice groups in Los Angeles County reported 1,615 attorneys in local offices, which included 643 partners.