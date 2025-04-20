Advertisement
Top Law Firms in Los Angeles

2025 Top 25 Corporate Law Firms in Los Angeles County

Ranked by Number of Attorneys

By David NusbaumContributor 

Corporate attorneys handle a wide range of transactions, financing and M&A deals.

At top corporate law firm Kirkland & Ellis, Los Angeles-based attorneys served as lead counsel on announced deals that totaled more than $16 billion in 2024. That included six deals greater than $1 billion.

Other major matters include advising Energy Capital Partners on a $6.7-billion closing of its fifth flagship equity strategy, which surpassed the fund’s $4-billion target.

On the debt side, Kirkland & Ellis advised Thoma Bravo in its all-cash acquisition of Darktrace plc., a cybersecurity company, in a transaction that included $2.3 billion of debt financing.

Attorneys at Proskauer advised Los Angeles-based investment firm Shamrock Capital on the closing of two funds last year that had approximately $1.6 billion in assets combined.

At Los Angeles-based Greenberg Glusker, notable transactions include advising apparel brand Off Season on the launch of the company.

Meanwhile, the attorneys in the Los Angeles office of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP represented Stone Point Capital on the debt financing aspects of its $15.5-billion acquisition of Truist Insurance Holdings.

Overall, the 25 largest corporate practice groups employ approximately 1,000 attorneys in local offices.
David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributor and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer and others.

