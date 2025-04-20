2025 Top 25 Corporate Law Firms in Los Angeles County

Corporate attorneys handle a wide range of transactions, financing and M&A deals.

At top corporate law firm Kirkland & Ellis, Los Angeles-based attorneys served as lead counsel on announced deals that totaled more than $16 billion in 2024. That included six deals greater than $1 billion.

Other major matters include advising Energy Capital Partners on a $6.7-billion closing of its fifth flagship equity strategy, which surpassed the fund’s $4-billion target.

On the debt side, Kirkland & Ellis advised Thoma Bravo in its all-cash acquisition of Darktrace plc., a cybersecurity company, in a transaction that included $2.3 billion of debt financing.

Attorneys at Proskauer advised Los Angeles-based investment firm Shamrock Capital on the closing of two funds last year that had approximately $1.6 billion in assets combined.

Advertisement

At Los Angeles-based Greenberg Glusker, notable transactions include advising apparel brand Off Season on the launch of the company.

Meanwhile, the attorneys in the Los Angeles office of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP represented Stone Point Capital on the debt financing aspects of its $15.5-billion acquisition of Truist Insurance Holdings.

Overall, the 25 largest corporate practice groups employ approximately 1,000 attorneys in local offices.