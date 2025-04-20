2025 Top 25 Labor and Employment Law Firms in Los Angeles County

Labor and employment attorneys specialize in a practice group that can impact all industries, but tend to focus on labor-intensive work such as health care, hospitality, automotive and retail.

Issues are complex and there are various federal, state and local laws governing wages which drive demand for this niche.

Recent statewide issues that labor and employment practice groups have focused on include a ban on non-compete agreements that went into effect last year.

AB 1076 specifies that California’s statutory provision voiding noncompete contracts is broadly construed to void the application of any noncompete agreement in an employment context, or any noncompete clause in an employment contract, no matter how narrowly tailored, that does not satisfy specified exceptions.

In addition, a law that requires employers to create and implement a written workplace violence prevention plan went into effect on July 1.

Overall, the 25 largest labor and employment law firms in Los Angeles County reported 910 attorneys for the specialty in local offices, which included 350 partners.