2025 Top 25 Litigation Law Firms in Los Angeles County

Litigation practice groups can engage across a wide range of industries from intellectual property to insurance, white-collar defense, class actions and dozens of other areas.

As a group, the 25 largest litigation practice groups in Los Angeles employ approximately 1,850 attorneys.

Quinn Emanuel is one of the largest litigation law firms in Los Angeles with 199 local attorneys. It was one of the first firms to file a lawsuit related to the wildfires when it filed a nine-count lawsuit against Southern California Edison for the Eaton Fire. It filed suit for the Davis family of Altadena, who lost their home in Altadena. “They are our neighbors, our friends, our clients and this never should have happened,” said John Quinn, executive chairman of the firm and Pasadena resident.

Other notable litigation unrelated to the wildfires that involved local attorneys included Loeb & Loeb’s successfully representation of The Claremont Colleges in a favorable resolution to an eight-year dispute with the Claremont School of Theology in 2024. The case involved five actions, three appeals and an arbitration. The Claremont Colleges completed the acquisition of the property in December 2024.

At Glaser Weil, the Los Angeles office launched two new practice groups last year, focused on advanced transportation and energy transition as well as affordable housing.