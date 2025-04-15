2025 Top 25 Real Estate Law Firms in Los Angeles County

The real estate sector has faced immense challenges stemming from the recent wildfires.

In the wake of these devastating tragedies, real estate practice groups have advised on issues such as land use, zoning, building codes, environmental laws and building approval process with governmental agencies.

When people are ready to move forward with rebuilding, real estate attorneys advise on construction agreements, architects’ agreements, mortgage financing and transactions.

Many firms offered pro bono support to victims of the wildfires, have raised funds to contribute for wildfire relief efforts and have supported the process of navigating FEMA and other agencies that provide benefits to fire victims.

In addition to fires, there are significant state laws that impact commercial real estate development. Enacted in 2025, AB 98 addresses large warehouse construction and mandates truck routing plans for these facilities.

Overall, the 25 largest real estate law firms in Los Angeles County reported 518 attorneys for the specialty in local offices, which included 286 partners.