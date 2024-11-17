Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP
Top 100 Law Firm #22
Top 25 Law Firms – Corporate #15
Top 25 Law Firms – Real Estate #23
2029 Century Park East, Suite 2900, Los Angeles 90067
Headquarters: New York
Year Established: 1888
Offices firmwide: 15
Offices in Los Angeles County: 1
- Total # of Attorneys: 91
- Total # of Partners: 32
- Total # of Employees: 148
Managing Partner(s)
Alex Weingarten - Managing Partner, Los Angeles Office; Chair, Entertainment Litigation
Corporate Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 29
Practice Leader(s)
Alan Epstein - Chair, Entertainment Transactions Practice
Real Estate Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 10
Practice Leader(s)
Misty Sanford - Chair, Real Estate – West Coast