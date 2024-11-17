Advertisement

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP

Top 100 Law Firm #22

Top 25 Law Firms – Corporate #15

Top 25 Law Firms – Real Estate #23

willkie.com

2029 Century Park East, Suite 2900, Los Angeles 90067

Headquarters: New York

Year Established: 1888

Offices firmwide: 15

Offices in Los Angeles County: 1

  • Total # of Attorneys: 91
  • Total # of Partners: 32
  • Total # of Employees: 148

Managing Partner(s)

Alex Weingarten - Managing Partner, Los Angeles Office; Chair, Entertainment Litigation

Corporate Practice Group

Total # of Attorneys: 29

Practice Leader(s)

Alan Epstein - Chair, Entertainment Transactions Practice

Real Estate Practice Group

Total # of Attorneys: 10

Practice Leader(s)

Misty Sanford - Chair, Real Estate – West Coast

