Top Law Firms in Orange County for 2024

Law offices in Orange County consist of a diverse mix of local and national firms led by Rutan & Tucker, a regional firm with headquarters in Irvine’s The Boardwalk office development. It also has offices in San Francisco, Palo Alto, and its most recent office opened in 2022 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

(jump to list)

Earlier this year, acclaimed political and election law attorney Jim Sutton joined Rutan as a partner in its San Francisco office to expand the law firm’s election law capabilities, including launching a formal election law practice group. The group includes partner Matthew Alvarez and associate Eli Love and political compliance specialists Chris Gembinski and Cameron Whiteside in San Francisco.

“We are excited about the opportunity to expand our election law capabilities in California especially as we head into another election cycle at the local, state and Federal levels,” said Michael Adams, Rutan’s managing partner, in a statement. “Our clients will now have access to the exceptional campaign, lobbying and ethics law expertise that Jim and his team bring to Rutan.”

The top 100 largest law firms with offices in Orange County employ 1,260 attorneys in local offices. That includes 556 partners, plus associates, counsel and other staff attorneys. As a group, the 25 largest law firms employ 2,254 people in Orange County, which includes lawyers, paralegals and support staff.

Some firms may have qualified for this list, but declined to provide information.