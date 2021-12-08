Founder/CEO

Consumer Fusion

Brynn Gibbs, founder and chief executive officer of Consumer Fusion, founded the company in 2013 after she began helping close family friends with fake negative review removal for their businesses. From that, Consumer Fusion grew into a leader in removing fake and illegitimate negative reviews. Gibbs and her organization are firmly committed to their mission of striving to keep reviews honest by providing business owners with the tools they need to take control of their online reputation. They have removed over 60,000 illegitimate and fake negative reviews.