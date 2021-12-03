Finalist: Ingrid Otero-Smart

President/CEO

Casanova/McCann

Born and raised in Puerto Rico, Ingrid Otero-Smart has over 30 years of advertising experience in the U.S. Hispanic market and Puerto Rico. She joined Casanova Pendrill in August of 2008 as president/CEO. The agency re-branded as Casanova/McCann in 2016 and she acquired the majority stake from Interpublic Group in 2020, making Casanova a minorityowned agency once again. At Casanova, Otero-Smart leads the agency operations, managing offices in Costa Mesa, New York, Detroit, and field teams in Dallas and Chicago.