Finalist: Jen Wei

Vice President of Global Communications

Belkin International

Jen Wei is the head of global communications at L.A.-based Belkin International where she oversees external and internal communications efforts for the accessories market leader’s brands, including Belkin, Linksys, Wemo and Phyn. As VP of Global Communications at Belkin, Wei leads and develops the global public relations strategy and product PR plans, as well as global PR guidelines. As head of global communications, she also leads corporate social responsibility initiatives at Belkin and plays an active role in instilling the company’s pillar of values, including community, education and sustainability.