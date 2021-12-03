Finalist: Kelly Bruno

Chief Executive Officer

National Health Foundation (NHF)

Kelly Bruno, president and CEO of the National Health Foundation (NHF), is a proven leader in the non-profit arena, with over 20 years of experience at the forefront of her field. NHF provides recuperative care services to the Los Angeles homeless population and develops programs to combat poverty and improve the health of all people. In her role, Bruno guides the strategic vision, growth, and development of all aspects of NHF’s operations. Prior to joining NHF, Bruno served as vice president of ONEgeneration.