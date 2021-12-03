Finalist: Laura K. McAvoy
Partner
Laura K. McAvoy is a partner in the firm’s Ventura County office with specialized focus in the areas of corporate, limited liability company and partnership counsel; oil and gas, real estate, estate planning, long range family management planning and trust administration; purchases and sales of businesses and general business law. Her extensive experience includes general oil and gas leasing and other business matters, general contract negotiations, family wealth and estate planning, trust administration and real estate matters.