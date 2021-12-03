Finalist: Luz Esparza

Managing Director

Accenture

After graduating from Stanford University, Luz Esparza joined Accenture and has been there for over 20 years. She is Accenture’s West Market Unit lead for Intelligent Engineering Services and leads 400 people who are part of the North America Advanced Technology and Architecture team. In her role, she delivers highly specialized technology solutions to some of Accenture’s most prominent clients in the health and public service industries. She sees her leadership role as an opportunity to inspire passion in her teams.