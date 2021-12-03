Finalist: Mari-Anne Kehler

Partner/Chief Strategy Officer

GHJ

Partner and chief strategy officer Mari-Anne Kehler, CDP, leads GHJ’s growth strategy for business development and marketing, including the client experience. With over 30 years of experience, she successfully expands business through action by applying an integrated, client-centric approach. Kehler has been active in the community, especially for disability awareness, for almost two decades. She has produced thoughtware and presented at a number of conferences on topics such as DEI, growth, branding and marketing strategies.