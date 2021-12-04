Finalist: Nilofar Karbassi

Attorney

Lathrop GPM

Nilofar Karbassi is an associate with a wide range of experience in complex product liability and toxic tort litigation, in relation to catastrophic injury and wrongful death cases. She has a history of representing clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to small businesses and individuals in complex litigation. Karbassi has represented companies involved in the manufacturing, sale, and distribution of various products, including personal care and cosmetics, pharmaceutical products, automotive parts, surgical hardware, adhesives, building and construction materials, and raw materials.