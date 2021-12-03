Honoree: Lynda Berkowitz

Chief Executive Officer

Ilia Beauty

Having spent more than 30 years in the beauty industry in senior roles with companies like Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Perricone MD, Korres, Too Faced Cosmetics, and most recently as the CEO and board member of ILIA Beauty, Lynda Berkowitz has a solid background that is relationship-based, results-driven and founded in partnership.

Always loving ‘founder’ built brands for their authenticity and spirit, starting with when the business was small or sometimes struggling, Berkowitz recognizes the value of positioning, distribution, ability to scale and the need to roll up your sleeves to get all the jobs done. Passionate about high-spirited, founder-born brands, she believes you should do what you love.

“The entrepreneurial spirit you find with a creative founder can’t be taught or learned, it’s like nothing else in the industry,” she has said. “They’re brave and have strong conviction – the perfect partner combination.”

In 2016, Berkowitz joined ILIA Beauty after being introduced to its founder, Sasha Plavsic, by Alison Hahn, SVP of Makeup and Fragrance at Sephora. They both immediately knew that Berkowitz was what ILIA needed to take the business to the next level. Known throughout the industry as a brand maker, business developer and team builder, her retail partnerships are strategic and well developed. Berkowitz’s approachable, calm and logical management style fosters open and direct communication – perfectly suited for the chaotic indie brand environment.

She currently resides near ILIA’s headquarters in Laguna Beach with her husband and dog.

