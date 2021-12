Partner

KAPLAN MARINO

Jennifer Lieser is a partner at Kaplan Marino, whose practice focuses on federal and state white-collar crimes and complex criminal litigation. She handles a variety of criminal cases, including but not limited to bribery and kickbacks, fraud, money laundering, false statements, murder, robbery, assault, sex crimes, domestic violence, and driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Prior to joining Kaplan Marino, Lieser clerked for the Orange County Public Defender’s Office and was also involved in the research and editing of several successful motions for new trial/criminal appeals.