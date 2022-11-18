President & CEO

MGO LLP

Danielle Berg is the president and chief experience officer at MGO, a Top 100 accounting firm that is one of the fastest-growing business advisory and CPA firms in the country. Berg’s role with MGO is unique. Although she is president of an accounting firm, she is not an accountant. She is one of the few C-suite leaders in the accounting world that is not a CPA. In fact, she is an award-winning Marketer of the Year whose work has been featured in national media. As president, Berg focuses on strategic growth to expand MGO’s footprint nationally and internationally. She is responsible for all growth drivers for the firm.