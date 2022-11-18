Finalist: Joy Burkhard

Founder & Executive Director

2020 Mom

Joy Burkhard is the founder and executive director of 2020 Mom, a national nonprofit organization based in Los Angeles dedicated to closing gaps in maternal mental health care. Her work focuses on improving detection and treatment of maternal mental health disorders, which impact up to 20% of women and 50% of women living in poverty. These illnesses include depression, anxiety and postpartum psychosis. Founded in 2011 under Burkhard’s leadership, 2020 Mom is the go-to organization for systems-level knowledge with the aim of detecting these disorders and offering treatment to all women in need.