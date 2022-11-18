Finalist: Trinity Tran

Executive Director

Urban Partners Los Angeles

Trinity Tran is the executive director of Urban Partners Los Angeles (UPLA) and co-founder of the California Public Banking Alliance and Public Bank Los Angeles. At the nonprofit organization (UPLA), she oversees one of the largest walk-up food banks in Southern California. At the onset of the pandemic, Tran became volunteer executive director and initiated the COVID-19 Emergency Food Bank. Since the start of the pandemic, the UPLA food bank has distributed over 200,000 grocery boxes to low-income individuals and families in need.