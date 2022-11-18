Kimberly Stepp

(Bradford Rogne/Bradford Rogne Photography)

Principal

Stepp Commercial

Kimberly R. Stepp is a principal and co-founder of Stepp Commercial, a leading multifamily brokerage firm in the Los Angeles market with the sale of more than $3 billion in properties since its inception in 2013 when she founded the company with Robert Stepp. She credits great mentors for helping launch her career. Stepp’s original approach to marketing, unrivaled market intel and the loyalty of her staff and clients fuel Stepp Commercial’s continued growth, which make her stand out from her counterparts.

