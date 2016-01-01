Principal

Bird, Marella, Boxer, Wolpert, Nessim, Drooks, Lincenberg & Rhow, PC

Stanford Law School

Litigation

Benjamin N. Gluck is recognized as one of the top white collar criminal defense attorneys in the nation. Gluck devotes a significant portion of his practice to representing health care providers in state and federal criminal matters. He regularly leads defense teams in multi-defendant health care fraud cases involving hundreds of millions of dollars in alleged fraud. He has deep experience in cases relating to compound pharmacies, telemedicine, toxicology testing, co-pay waivers, alleged kickbacks and improper marketing, grey-market medications and devices, coding, physician-owned distributorships, overprescribing, medical necessity, unlicensed practice and many other areas. He has developed effective methods to challenge improper searches, seizures and investigative tactics related to health care providers and has obtained numerous dismissals of charges based on prosecutors’ misapplication of healthcare standards and regulations.