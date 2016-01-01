Managing Partner

Murchison & Cumming

Loyola Law School

Litigation

At Murchison & Cumming, Dan L. Longo is a senior partner and serves as the managing partner and co-chairs the Health Law and Professional Liability practice groups. He primarily represents skilled nursing facilities, board and care facilities, and hospitals. He focuses his practice in the areas of medical malpractice, legal malpractice, insurance agent/broker E&O, general liability, providing insurers with coverage, HOA, and directors and officers liability in a variety of litigation matters. He has substantial experience in construction defect involving a wide array of legal issues. Longo has tried more than 30 cases to verdict and arbitrated or mediated hundreds of cases to successful conclusion. Longo has been committed to the ongoing initiative of diversity, equity, and inclusion achievements at the firm.