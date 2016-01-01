Finalist: Paul Bokota

Vice President, General Counsel

The Hydrafacial Company

Indiana University

Paul Bokota earned a degree in government, with high honors, from Harvard University. He worked at a large consulting firm in Chicago. He then earned his law degree, with high honors, from Indiana University. He clerked for a federal judge and, over 20 years ago, moved to Irvine with his family. He became partner at the highly regarded Irvine firm, Payne and Feers, then moved in-house as Deputy General Counsel of a global construction products company. For over five years, Bokota was VP, GC for the hardware and home improvement division at a Lake Forest unit of Spectrum, a hardware and home improvement firm valued at nearly $2.6 billion. The unit does about $1.3 billion in revenue. Since November of 2020, Bokota has been VP, General Counsel for the HydraFacial Company in Long Beach. On top of his busy schedule as a corporate executive, Bokota also serves on the Board of the Irvine Unified School District.