Laura V. Farber

Partner

Hahn & Hahn LLP

Georgetown University

Litigation

As a member of Hahn & Hahn’s Litigation and Employment practice groups, Laura Farber brings and defends claims before all state and federal courts and administrative agencies, for general and complex civil matters in a wide range of areas. Her expertise includes wage and hour and employment claims, business and commercial disputes and tort claims. Farber also counsels entities on wage and hour issues and provides legal advice regarding employment disputes. Last year, Farber was the chair of the ABA Latin American and Caribbean Law Council performing rule of law work. The Council supports the work of lawyers and others in Guatemala, Peru, El Salvador, Mexico and Columbia by providing specialized training in forensic science to prosecutors, experts, and judges to facilitate the resolution of all types of crime.