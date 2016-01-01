Partner

Kinsella Weitzman Iser Kump Holley, LLP

University of Michigan School of Law

Intellectual Property

Michael Kump is a founding partner at Kinsella Weitzman Iser Kump Holley LLP and has been at the forefront of numerous high-profile entertainment and intellectual property matters over the past year, including his high-profile representation of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in a lawsuit filed in state court in July 2020 concerning illegal photographs taken by paparazzi of their young son playing in their private yard, as well as representing the Duke and Duchess in other media and intellectual property matters. The paparazzi lawsuit was resolved in October with the defendant news agency agreeing to return all the photos, issuing a public apology to the family, agreeing to never take such pictures again and paying some of the family’s legal fees.