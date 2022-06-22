Nominee: Christopher M. Norton

Chief Legal Officer

World Oil Corp.

Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law

Chris Norton joined World Oil in 2017 as chief legal officer coming from a diverse legal background having served as General Counsel at Andell and Maguire Properties Trust. Chris is responsible for advising and guiding the company through an ever-changing list of legal challenges, ranging from enterprise risk management, environmental compliance, human resource issues and business disputes. He demonstrates an ability to sort out the big issues from the small ones and provides thoughtful and tempered guidance to help business leaders navigate challenging situations.

As counsel, Norton always goes the “extra mile” to pursue excellence in his work product. Over the past 24 months, he has been instrumental in resolving a contentious litigation with a critical customer that resulted in preserving the business relationship. He also demonstrated leadership and creativity in guiding to close an accretive M&A acquisition that had numerous obstacles introduced by the seller’s counsel.