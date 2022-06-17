Bird, Marella, Boxer, Wolpert, Nessim,

Drooks, Lincenberg & Rhow, P.C.

UC Berkeley School of Law

Intellectual Property

Timothy B. Yoo has established himself as a go-to trial lawyer for high-stakes intellectual property litigation and is nationally recognized by leading publications. His noteworthy experience as the head of international disputes for Korea’s largest entertainment and media conglomerate, CJ E&M, showcases the trust he has built with some of the world’s largest companies --- in addition to his consistent track record of favorable legal outcomes for clients. Prominent international companies regularly entrust him (and his expert technical skill) to resolve their most complex commercial matters involving patents, trademarks, copyrights, and other business disputes, often involving nine-figure values. A substantial portion of his current practice involves assisting Asian companies in traversing cross-border disputes and advising entertainment and technology companies on defending and asserting their intellectual property rights in the U.S. For example, Yoo currently represents global K-pop stars BTS and their record label, HYBE, in copyright matters in the U.S.

