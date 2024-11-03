Chief Executive Officer

Speech and Language Development Center

As CEO of Speech and Language Development Center (SLDC) since 2016, Adrienne Kessler has transformed the organization into a leading provider of innovative education and therapies for individuals with special needs. Her strategic vision led to a 181% increase in clinical services and a 63% rise in student count for adult day services. In 2023, SLDC saw a significant boost in fundraising with an 18% increase in gross revenues. Kessler has also strengthened community partnerships, resulting in impactful initiatives like a new street hockey rink and an updated therapy gym. Her influence extends beyond Orange County as she leads the California Association of Private Special Education Schools and serves on advisory boards for City National Bank and UCI’s CX Graduate Program.