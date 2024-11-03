Founder & CEO

Alicia Cox, founder and CEO of Prjkt Restaurant Group, is celebrated as one of the Los Angeles Times Orange County Visionaries for her transformative impact on beachfront dining along California’s coast. Her career spans a rich history in marketing and the restaurant industry, including owning award-winning restaurants and leading marketing efforts for OC Weekly and Las Vegas. Over the past two years, Cox has expanded her operations with innovative concessions like Sahara Sandbar & Pizza and brought a vibrant brunch scene to Huntington Beach, complete with bottomless mimosas and live entertainment. Her recent endeavors also include launching the AliciaRita margarita blend and finalizing a cookbook. Her commitment to community service includes supporting Bolsa Chica Conservancy and collaborating with organizations like Young Entrepreneurs of Huntington Beach and FOODBEAST.

