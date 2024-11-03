Chief Executive Officer

Groundswell

For over 25 years, CEO Alison Edwards has been dedicated to Groundswell, formerly the OC Human Relations Council. Appointed as the CEO in 2017, she revitalized the nonprofit’s identity, leading a successful rebranding that expanded its reach beyond Orange County. Edwards empowers leaders to foster more equitable communities through transformative programs such as the Restorative Schools Initiative and the Human Relations Ambassadors Program. Under her leadership, Groundswell has engaged a broader audience through initiatives like the Community Dialogue Series and the Shaping Tomorrow virtual workshops on DEI and anti-bias education. Edwards’ vision prioritizes human dignity, addressing systemic inequities through conflict resolution, leadership development and grassroots organizing. Her work has sparked key partnerships with organizations like the Riverside Unified School District and Sempra Energy.

