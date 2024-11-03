Managing Director, Orange County & Inland Empire

Colliers

Amanda Spangler is managing director of brokerage for Colliers in the Orange County and Inland Empire markets, where she leads over 70 brokerage professionals. Her role encompasses business development, enhancing service delivery and attracting top industry talent. Since joining Colliers in 2021, Spangler has been instrumental in recruiting more than 20 new associate brokerage professionals and increasing awareness of commercial real estate at local universities, like Cal Poly Pomona. Her efforts are aimed at diversifying talent within Colliers and the broader industry. She is dedicated to exceptional client care, prioritizing a deep understanding of client goals to build strategic and successful relationships. Spangler’s leadership, alongside Jodie Poirier as the first two women to oversee Colliers’ operations in Greater Los Angeles, represents a significant milestone in the industry.

