President & CEO

Beyond Blindness

Angie Rowe, president and CEO of Beyond Blindness, has driven significant growth and impact since joining the organization nearly five years ago. Under her leadership, Beyond Blindness has experienced record-breaking milestones, including a complete rebranding, the expansion of its board and the launch of innovative programs. Rowe’s strategic vision includes a $1-million expansion of the Low Vision Optometry Clinic, the creation of a new training program for Teachers of the Visually Impaired and the implementation of a five-year plan to reach 2,680 children and families by 2027. Her commitment to advocacy extends beyond Beyond Blindness, as she serves on multiple boards, including the California Association of Private Special Education Schools and First 5 Orange County.

