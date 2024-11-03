Executive Director & Co-Founder

Veterans Legal Institute

Antoinette Naddour is the executive director and co-founder of the Veterans Legal Institute® (VLI), where she manages the organization’s overall operations, including business development, outreach, public relations, marketing and strategic planning. Her dedication to serving homeless and at-risk veterans has been central to her career, and in 2024, VLI celebrates its 10- year anniversary, having provided legal assistance to over 10,000 veterans. With over six years of service as a major in the California State Guard, Naddour has held roles as both a marketing officer and a reserve JAG officer. She is known for her innovative legal solutions for veterans and serves on the military advisory boards for Supervisor Katrina Foley and Congresswoman Young Kim.