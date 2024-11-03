President

Vital Link

As president of Vital Link, April Barnes is a distinguished nonprofit executive with over two decades of experience dedicated to serving those in need. Her career spans healthcare, youth development and workforce development, where she has excelled in strategic planning, branding, marketing, fundraising and logistics. As president, Barnes has led the organization to a 43% increase in income and expanded its impact through new career exploration programs, such as internships and apprenticeships. Her innovative approach and strategic partnerships have opened doors for thousands of students, preparing them for successful careers. She is also actively involved in community service through various boards and committees, advocating for underserved populations. Barnes’ leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic has been marked by resilience and adaptability, ensuring the continued success of Vital Link’s programs.

