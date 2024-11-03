Founder & CEO

The Pet Adoption Center of Orange County

April Josephson founded The Pet Adoption Center of Orange County (PACOC) in 2017 to provide a community-based adoption facility and support OC Animal Care. PAC-OC has rescued and adopted over 600 dogs and facilitated hundreds of other adoptions through community partnerships and events. Josephson established a contract with the City of Lake Forest to assist homeless pets and has recently launched a Pet Food Pantry with RSM Cares to support local pet owners. She is also developing a pilot program for affordable pet healthcare with United Pet Care and working on a low-cost spay/neuter clinic in South Orange County. PAC-OC hosts the South County Pet Expo, a major adoption event in the region and has expanded its outreach through collaborations with local businesses and organizations.