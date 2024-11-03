Chief Financial Officer

Community Preservation Partners

Belinda Oakes is a seasoned finance and accounting professional with over 20 years of experience. She began her career in public accounting and transitioned to sales tax consulting before joining NovoGradac & Company LLP, where she discovered her passion for affordable housing. Oakes spent 19 years at Highridge Costa Investors, LLC, as vice president of accounting and taxation, before joining Community Preservation Partners (CPP) as chief financial officer. At CPP, she has significantly enhanced the company’s efficiency and financial management. She led the implementation of a new online accounting system, revamped the accounting team and improved cash flow management. Oakes’ initiatives resulted in a $32-million collection in outstanding fees and revenue increases of 17% and 14% in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

