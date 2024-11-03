Chief Executive Officer

Working Wardrobes

Bonni Pomush, the chief executive officer of Working Wardrobes, has brought transformative leadership to the organization since stepping into the role. Under her guidance, Working Wardrobes has enhanced its operational effectiveness, earning accolades such as a spot on the Orange County Business Journal’s “Best Places to Work” for 2024 and being named Best Charitable Organization by the Orange County Register. Pomush’s approach focuses on empowering clients with job skills and confidence, not just clothing. Last year, the organization served a record 5,579 individuals. With over 25 years in government and nonprofit leadership, her data-driven approach has achieved significant fundraising successes and improved organizational performance. She was named the “Most Influential Person of 2023” by the Orange County Register and a “Kickass Woman” by Orange Coast Magazine.