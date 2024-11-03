Ophthalmologist & Scientist

Doheny Eye Institute

Brian A. Francis, MD, FACS holds the Rupert and Gertrude Steiger Vision Research chair at Doheny Eye Centers – UCLA and is a leading expert in glaucoma treatment and diagnostics. With over 20 years of experience, he has pioneered minimally invasive glaucoma surgeries (MIGS), including Trabectome, iStent and canaloplasty, transforming patient care. His research also focuses on advanced imaging techniques like optical coherence tomography (OCT) and ultrasound biomicroscopy (UBM) to improve glaucoma diagnosis. Francis’ work has greatly impacted the field, helping maintain Doheny Eye Institute’s status as a top U.S. vision center while mentoring future ophthalmologists and advancing global vision care. He is also deeply involved in clinical trials, continuously pushing the boundaries of glaucoma treatment. His dedication to research has not only advanced surgical techniques but also improved long-term patient outcomes.

