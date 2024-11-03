Brian Malliet

Founder, CEO & Chief Investment Officer

BKM Capital Partners

Brian K. Malliet is the founder, CEO and chief investment officer of BKM Capital Partners, leading its investment committee since 2013. Under his leadership, BKM has grown into one of the premier owners and operators of multi-tenant light industrial properties in the western United States with a portfolio of 60 assets valued at over $2.5 billion. Malliet’s expertise in small- and midbay industrial assets has driven BKM’s rapid expansion, nearly doubling the firm’s size annually. With over 36 years of experience, he has managed $3.3 billion in industrial and logistics assets, executed more than 150 million square feet of transactions and built a fully integrated operating platform. His leadership has secured nearly $1 billion in capital commitments across BKM’s fund series, consistently delivering top-quartile performance.

