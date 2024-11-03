Private Wealth Advisor

MST Financial

Chad Shaw is a private wealth advisor and founding partner of MST Financial, a prominent wealth management and insurance services practice based in Irvine, California. He is recognized for his innovation and dedication to continuous learning. MST boasts over 100 years of collective experience and holds 15 advanced designations, including three CFPs and one CFA. In 2022 and 2023, Forbes recognized Shaw as one of the Top Financial Security Professionals in the country, ranking him No. 16 and later as Best-in-State in Southern California. His philanthropic efforts are highlighted by his role as a board member and co-chair of the Development Committee for the Jessie Rees Foundation, which supports children fighting cancer.

