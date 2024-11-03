Chief Executive Officer

Second Harvest Food Bank

CEO Claudia Bonilla Keller has transformed Second Harvest Food Bank and its impact on the Orange County community. Under her leadership, Second Harvest became the world’s first food bank to achieve TRUE zero-waste certification, reducing plastic waste to 5%. She has also driven efforts to provide healthier food to 393,000 people monthly, supported by the 40-acre Harvest Solutions Farm, which produced over 4.7 million pounds of fresh produce this year. Keller strengthened partnerships, expanded volunteer opportunities and enhanced delivery operations, improving efficiency and service. Her leadership in the Orange County Hunger Alliance focuses on tackling the root causes of food insecurity. Recognized with numerous accolades, including “Non-Profit of the Year” and multiple individual awards, she is a trailblazer in sustainability, food access and nonprofit leadership.

