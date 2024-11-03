Clifton W. Albright

President & Founding Partner

Albright, Yee & Schmit, APC

Clifton Albright, president of Albright, Yee & Schmit, is a prominent labor and employment law attorney based in Downtown Los Angeles. He made headlines as the first attorney to win a lawsuit against the Department of Health and Human Services regarding its Public Health Service Training Program in the case of United States of America v. Robert Alfred St. Thomas, MD. Recognized for his contributions, Albright has received accolades such as the National Institute of Trial Advocacy’s diploma and master’s degree, an AV Preeminent Rating from Martindale-Hubbell and inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America (2023 and 2024 Editions). His community involvement includes active roles with XI Bolue and the National Association of Guardsmen, where he mentors individuals in underserved communities.

