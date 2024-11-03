David Robinson

Partner

Holland & Knight

David Robinson, the executive partner of Holland & Knight’s Newport Beach office, exemplifies a commitment to both legal excellence and community service in Orange County. His leadership has driven significant growth in the office and integrated practice offerings across the firm’s western locations. Robinson’s practice includes complex business trials, arbitration and serving as outside general counsel. He also engages deeply in community-focused initiatives, such as representing a local real estate development company addressing affordable housing needs and aiding the California Truckers Association in environmental efforts. His service extends to notable roles, including chairing the University of California at Riverside’s A. Gary Anderson School of Business Dean’s Council, and previous board memberships with Chapman Law School and the Orange County Bar Association.

